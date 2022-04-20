Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Down to Dh235.25 Per Gram

  1. Home
Published April 20th, 2022 - 07:06 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,942.55 per ounce by 11:10AM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were slightly down this morning with 24K trading at Dh235.25 per gram at the time of writing compared to Dh238 per gram yesterday night.

Spot gold was trading at $1,942.55 per ounce by 11:10AM UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh235.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2352.5) while 22K was trading at Dh221, 21K at Dh211, and 18K at Dh180.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 20th April 2022 at 05:02AM GMT.

