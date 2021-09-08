  1. Home
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Trades Lower at Dh217.75

Published September 8th, 2021
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Gold Trades Lower at Dh217.75
Spot gold price trades at $1,800.00 per ounce. (Shutterstock)

Due to the strong performance of the dollar index and covid amounting worries, Gold prices in Dubai today plunged to $1,800 per gram as investors depended on the selling of the safe-haven metal to mitigate Covid concerns.

Spot gold price trades at $1,800.00 per ounce.

Gold Price in Dubai

Retail gold rates in Dubai today, 24K plummeted and now trading at Dh217.75 per gram. While 22K fell to Dh204.50, 21K fell to Dh195.25, and 18K fell to Dh167.25 per gram yesterday.

