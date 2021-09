Gold prices in Dubai traded flat with 24K trading at Dh219.75 per gram. Also, gold prices remained stable in global markets bracing for the US jobs report that might result in the Federal Reserve reducing its stimulus measures.

Spot gold was trading at $1,813.93 per ounce at 9.30 am UAE time.

Gold Price in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at DH219.75 per gram. While 22K was trading at Dh206.50, 21K at Dh197.0, and 18K at Dh197.00 per gram.