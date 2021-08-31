Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $47K

  1. Home
Published August 31st, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
The world's largest cryptocurrency slipped today to $47,861.08, however it seems it's a good period for Ethereum that was trading at $3,350.54 at the time of writing.  (Shutterstock)

It seems that Bitcoin is still struggling to get back to the $50,000 mark.

The world's largest cryptocurrency slipped today to $47,861.08, however it seems it's a good period for Ethereum that was trading at $3,350.54 at the time of writing. 

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 11:25 am (GMT+3) August 31, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $47,861.08
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,350.54
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.82
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $466.71
  5. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.14
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2779
  8. Solana (SOL) $118.94
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $27.53

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment


