Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $47K

It seems that Bitcoin is still struggling to get back to the $50,000 mark.
The world's largest cryptocurrency slipped today to $47,861.08, however it seems it's a good period for Ethereum that was trading at $3,350.54 at the time of writing.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 11:25 am (GMT+3) August 31, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $47,861.08
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,350.54
- Cardano (ADA) $2.82
- Binance Coin (BNB) $466.71
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $1.14
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2779
- Solana (SOL) $118.94
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.53
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment
