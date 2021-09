Gold prices in Dubai today witnessed some recovery rising to $1,830.00 per gram but were still trading below the US Dollar and nearing the two-week low due to the mounting Covid concerns.

Spot gold price trades at $1,830 per ounce.

Gold Price in Dubai

Retail gold rates in Dubai today, 24K plummeted and now trading at Dh216.50 per gram. While 22K fell to Dh203.25, 21K fell to Dh194.00, and 18K fell to Dh166.25 per gram yesterday.