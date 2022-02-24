  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today Soars to Highest Levels: 24K Trading At Dh234.50 Per Gram

Gold Prices in Dubai Today Soars to Highest Levels: 24K Trading At Dh234.50 Per Gram

Published February 24th, 2022 - 08:51 GMT
Gold Prices in Dubai Today Soars to Highest Levels: 24K Trading At Dh234.50 Per Gram
Spot gold was trading at $1,945.67 per ounce (over 2% on the previous day and the highest since late 2020) by 12:57PM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today surged to highest levels in more than year this morning after Russia attacks Ukraine targets. 

Also ReadOil Prices Soar Above $100 for First Time Since 2014Oil Prices Soar Above $100 for First Time Since 2014

24K is trading at Dh234.50 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,945.67 per ounce (over 2% on the previous day and the highest since late 2020) by 12:57PM UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh234.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2345.0) while 22K was trading at Dh220.25, 21K at Dh210.25, and 18K at Dh180.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 24th February 2022 at 6:03AM GMT.

Also ReadOil Prices Soar Above $100 for First Time Since 2014European Gas Soars 41% After Russia Attacks Ukraine Targets
Tags:Gold Prices in DubaiGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...