Gold Prices in Dubai Today Soars to Highest Levels: 24K Trading At Dh234.50 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today surged to highest levels in more than year this morning after Russia attacks Ukraine targets.

Spot gold was trading at $1,945.67 per ounce (over 2% on the previous day and the highest since late 2020) by 12:57PM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh234.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2345.0) while 22K was trading at Dh220.25, 21K at Dh210.25, and 18K at Dh180.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 24th February 2022 at 6:03AM GMT.