  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 13 August 2023

Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 13 August 2023

Published August 13th, 2023 - 05:47 GMT
Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 13 August 2023
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,020.71 per ounce today, Sunday, August 13, 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

Also ReadGet $100,000 for living on a remote island in Ireland!Get $100,000 for living on a remote island in Ireland!

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 225.72 at 09:32 a.m. today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 206.91 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 197.51 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 169.29 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 131.67 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Also ReadGet $100,000 for living on a remote island in Ireland!Will AI be an economic blessing or curse? Clues from history

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7029.50 ($1,913.83) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

Tags:GoldPricesUAEEmiratesAbu DhabiDubaimarketFinance

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now