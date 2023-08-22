Gold prices in Dubai Today Tuesday 22 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2023 - 06:25 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 6,950.98 per ounce today, Tuesday, August 22, at 10:02 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 223.48 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 204.86 today.

21-karat gold prices in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 195.54.

18-karat gold rates in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 167.61 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 130.36 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 6940.21 ($1,889.52) early today as reported by goldprice.org.

