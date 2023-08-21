  1. Home
Published August 21st, 2023 - 11:36 GMT
Daily active users on the Android version of Threads dropped to 10.3 million from a peak of 49.3 million in just over a month - Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Meta will launch a web version of Threads, the company’s microblogging app, next week, news agencies reported.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, unnamed sources confirmed that Facebook and Instagram owners Meta Platforms are set to roll out the web version of Threads early next week.

Notably, daily active users on the Android version of the app dropped to 10.3 million from a peak of 49.3 million in just over a month, according to a report by analytics platform Similarweb, dated August 10.

Threads was launched on Android and iOS on July 5 and gained 100 million users in just five days. However, the app saw its popularity drop as users returned to the more familiar rival platform X, formerly Twitter, Reuters reported.

Threads saw its popularity drop as users returned to the more familiar rival platform X, formerly Twitter - Shutterstock

Officially, Meta did not give a date for the launch of the web version, but Instagram head Adam Mosseri said it could happen soon, according to the Canada-based news agency.

"We are close on web...," Mosseri said in a post on Threads on Friday.

Meanwhile, the management is moving fast to launch new features. Threads now offers the ability to set post notifications for accounts and view them in a type of chronological feed.

The widely anticipated web version will make Threads more useful for power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists, Reuters highlighted.

Additionally, the company will soon roll out improved search functions that could allow users to search for specific posts and not just accounts, according to Reuters.

