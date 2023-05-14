Gold prices in Qatar Today Sunday 14 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Qatar opened at the selling price of QR 7,316.40 per ounce today, Sunday, May 14, 08:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 235.23 at 08:02 a.m. today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 215.63 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 205.82 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 176.42 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 137.22 on Sunday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 2011.05 ($2,011.05) today as reported by goldprice.org.