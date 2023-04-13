Gold prices rise slightly as US dollar falls

ALBAWABA - Gold prices recorded a slight increase as the U.S. dollar fell, while investors focused on important U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold rose by 0.1 percent to $2005.18 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures nudged up by 0.1 percent to $2020.10.

The strong employment report in the United States last week had investors betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but high interest rates reduce the attractiveness of the metal that does not generate any returns.

Silver remained unchanged at $25.06 per ounce, while platinum inched up by 0.3 to $997.49 and palladium rose by 0.7 percent to $1456.08.