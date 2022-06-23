  1. Home
Published June 23rd, 2022 - 11:24 GMT
Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR220.70 Per Gram
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR220.70 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,827.12 per ounce by 2:26PM KSA time.

spot gold prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR220.70 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2207.0) while 22K was trading at SR202.60, 21K at SR193.11, and 18K at SR165.52 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 23rd June 2022 at 11:30PM. GMT.

