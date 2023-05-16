  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 16 May 2023

Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 16 May 2023

Published May 16th, 2023 - 06:03 GMT
Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 16 May 2023
Gold on the famous "Golden souk" in Dubai Deira market Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 6, 2015 - Source: Shuttertock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,398.72 per ounce today, Tuesday, May 16, at 09:31 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 237.87 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 218.05    today, at TIME.

21-karat gold prices in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 208.14.

18-karat gold rates in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 178.41 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 138.76 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7390.45 ($2,012.87) early today as reported by goldprice.org.

Tags:GoldPricesUAEDubai

You may also like

Breaking News
Off

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...