Gold rates in Jordan Today Thursday 22 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Jordan today opened at a selling price of JOD 1,337.966 per ounce, Thursday, August 22, 10:16 a.m. Amman time, not including taxes and fees.

24-karat gold prices in Amman on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 43.017 today, Thursday.

22-karat gold rates in Jordan on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in the Kingdom of Jordan stood at JOD 39.432 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold prices in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 37.640 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold rates in Amman on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Jordan opened at JOD 32.263 today, Thursday.

Gold taxes and fees in Jordan

Gold in Jordan is subject to various taxes and fees, depending on the source of the gold. For example, locally sourced gold is subject to a branding fee ranging from JOD 0.25 per gram to JOD 0.4 per gram, and is exempt from taxation. However, imported gold is subject a JOD 0.7 branding fee per gram.

As for taxation, it depends on where the gold is sourced from.

Gold imported from Arab League area is exempt from taxation. Whereas gold imported from countries with whom Jordan does not have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed is subject to a 10 percent tax.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at JOD 1337.97 ($1,889.52) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).