Gold rates in Jordan Today Wednesday 17 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Jordan opened at a selling price of JOD 1410.69 per ounce today, Wednesday, May 17, 08:32 a.m., according to Jordan-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in Amman on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 45.43 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Jordan on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Amman stood at JOD 41.80 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in Jordan on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 39.75 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Amman on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Amman opened at JOD 34.07 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at JOD 1410.69 ($1,988.29) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in Jordan is not subject to taxation