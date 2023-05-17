Gold rates in Qatar Today Wednesday 17 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 7,236.32 per ounce today, Wednesday, May 17, 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 232.65 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 213.27 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 203.57 on the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 174.49 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 135.71 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7240.57 ($1988.62) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation