Gold rates in Saudi Arabia Today Wednesday 2 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,308.75 per ounce today, Wednesday, August 2, 10:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 234.98 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in Saudi on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 215.40 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 205.61 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 176.24 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 137.07 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7095.07 ($1,948.66) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).