Musk removed X on San Francisco company rooftop

ALBAWABA – Elon Musk removed X sign on top of the newly rebranded X company's San Francisco headquarters late on Monday, after a kerfuffle with neighbours and city officials.

Earlier on Monday, Musk seemed ready to go to war with the neighbours who filed a complaint with the city’s Buildings Inspection Department, news agencies reported.

The X, installed on the roof of the company's downtown office last week, was part of owner Elon Musk's bid to rebrand the troubled social media giant Twitter as bid.

But local residents had complained about the flashing lights emitting from the sign at night. Some also complained about safety, suggesting the sign – which had loomed over the building's edge – did not appear securely anchored to the roof, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection and City Planning received 24 complaints about the sign, including concerns about its "structural safety and illumination," agency communications director Patrick Hannan told AFP.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," Hannan said.

A newly constructed X sign is seen on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

The owner of the property where X is renting offices will have to pay the cost of permits to install and remove the sign, as well as the cost of the city's investigation, according to Hannan.

"The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure,” an official source said.

Apparently, Musk removed X sign voluntarily

Meanwhile, the company maintained the removal of the sign was voluntary, Reuters reported

Nonetheless, Reuters reported the city sent X a notice of violation warning that it needed proper permits for the sign. When contacted by AFP about the complaint, X replied with an automated message saying it would respond "soon".

One city inspector stated on the department’s website that they were not allowed to inspect the sign on the roof, and that the company had told them that it was "a temporary lighted sign for an event”, as reported by AFP.