Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 17 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,295.96 per ounce today, Wednesday, May 17, 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold prices in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 234.57 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 215.02 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 205.25 on the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 175.93 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 136.83 early today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7305.49 ($1,989.35) early today as reported by SOURCE, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).