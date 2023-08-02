Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 2 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 2nd, 2023 - 06:17 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,145.49 per ounce today, Wednesday, August 2, 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold prices in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 229.73 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 210.59 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 201.02 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 172.30 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 134.01 early today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7160.56 ($1,949.54) early today as reported by SOURCE, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

Tags:GoldPricesbusinessFinancemarketUAEEmiratesAbu DhabiDubai

