New drone export controls may escalate China-US tensions

ALBAWABA – China on Monday announced export controls on some drones and drone-related equipment in response to the United States’ (US) unwavering sanctions, news agencies reported, further escalating China-US tensions.

According to an official Chinese statement, Beijing’s measures are intended to safeguard the "national security and interests" of China.

However, China-US tensions are building over access to technology, amid an ongoing trade and tech war, according to Reuters.

Recent measures by the US to further complicate investment in China as well may also spiral into an investment war, on top of a plethora of existing frictions on various economic frontiers.

The restrictions on equipment, including some drone engines, lasers, communication equipment and anti-drone systems, will take effect on September 1, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

China-US tensions have been mounting for months - Source: Shutterstock

China’s controls also affect some consumer drones, and no civilian drones can be exported for military purposes, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"China's modest expansion of the scope of its drone control this time is an important measure to demonstrate our stance as a responsible major country, to implement global security initiatives, and maintain world peace," the unnamed spokesperson said.

Authorities notified relevant countries and regions, the spokesperson said.

China has a large drone manufacturing industry and exports to several markets, including the US.

The Department of Defense and Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters, but this is largely seen as an escalation of ongoing China-US tentions.

Congress in 2019 banned the Pentagon from buying or using drones and components manufactured in China, the Canada-based news agency said.

US lawmakers said that more than 50 percent of drones sold in the US are made by Chinese-based company DJI, and they are the most popular drone used by public safety agencies.

DJI told Reuters on Monday it always strictly complied with and enforced laws and regulations of the countries or regions in which it operates, including China's export control regulatory requirements.

Taiwan is central to the ongoing China-US tensions on tech and chipmaking - Source: Shutterstock

"We have never designed and manufactured products and equipment for military use, nor have we ever marketed or sold our products for use in military conflicts or wars in any country," the drone maker added.

A German retailer in March 2022 accused DJI of leaking data on Ukrainian military positions to Russia, which the company rejected as "utterly false".

China's commerce ministry said in April this year that US and Western media were spreading "unfounded accusations" that it was exporting drones to the battlefield in Ukraine.

The reports were an attempt to "smear" Chinese firms and it would continue to strengthen export controls on drones, the ministry reaffirmed.

The drone export curbs come after China announced export controls on some metals widely used in chipmaking last month, following moves by the US to restrict China's access to key technologies, such as chipmaking equipment.