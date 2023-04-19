Goldman Sachs' Q1 2023 profits decline by 19%

ALBAWABA - Goldman Sachs' profits for the first quarter of this year fell to $3.087 billion, a 19 percent plunge from the corresponding period in 2022.

Financial results released on Tuesday showed that the bank's earnings per share also dropped to $8.79 from $10.76 last year.

Goldman Sachs' revenues were estimated at $12.22 billion, down 5 percent from last year's $12.88 billion.

The U.S. investment bank recorded a loss of $470 million in its private banking and lending division, which was impacted by the partial sale of the Marcus by Goldman Sachs personal loan portfolio.