  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Goldman Sachs' Q1 2023 profits decline by 19%

Goldman Sachs' Q1 2023 profits decline by 19%

Ruba Abdelhadi

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 19th, 2023 - 07:29 GMT
Goldman Sachs' Q1 2023 profits decline by 19%
Goldman Sachs' revenues were $12.22 billion, down 5% from last year's $12.88 billion.

ALBAWABA - Goldman Sachs' profits for the first quarter of this year fell to $3.087 billion, a 19 percent plunge from the corresponding period in 2022.

Financial results released on Tuesday showed that the bank's earnings per share also dropped to $8.79 from $10.76 last year.

Goldman Sachs' revenues were estimated at $12.22 billion, down 5 percent from last year's $12.88 billion.

The U.S. investment bank recorded a loss of $470 million in its private banking and lending division, which was impacted by the partial sale of the Marcus by Goldman Sachs personal loan portfolio.

Tags:Goldman SachsUnited StatesProfitsRevenues

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...