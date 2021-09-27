Google Celebrates its 23rd Birthday with Unique Doodle

  1. Home
Published September 27th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
The special animated doodle displays a birthday cake with the number “23” written on top of it and the candle representing the “L” in “Google.” (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Happy 23rd Birthday, Google!

Google has rolled out a special cake-themed doodle to commemorate its official establishment on September 27, 1998.

The special animated doodle displays a birthday cake with the number “23” written on top of it and the candle representing the “L” in “Google.”

The Story Behind Google

In 1997, the two Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page met each other. Soon after, the two great minds started building a search engine together in their dorm rooms. In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born. The tech giant's current CEO is Sundar Pichai taking Page's chair on October 24, 2015.

The giant search engine is used by billions in more than 150 languages every day globally.

