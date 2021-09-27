Google Celebrates its 23rd Birthday with Unique Doodle

Google has rolled out a special cake-themed doodle to commemorate its official establishment on September 27, 1998.
The special animated doodle displays a birthday cake with the number “23” written on top of it and the candle representing the “L” in “Google.”
Happy 23rd Birthday, @Google! 🎂— Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 27, 2021
Starting as a prototype in the dorm rooms of two computer scientists, Google now answers billions of queries from users worldwide in 150+ languages 💻🌏
Celebrate with a slice of today's sweet #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/XkkC09Np2a pic.twitter.com/ELsdD8kb2t
The Story Behind Google
In 1997, the two Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page met each other. Soon after, the two great minds started building a search engine together in their dorm rooms. In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born. The tech giant's current CEO is Sundar Pichai taking Page's chair on October 24, 2015.
It’s our birthday! What are your early memories of using Google? (We don't want to be the only ones feeling old!) pic.twitter.com/smZY22LKle— Google UK (@GoogleUK) September 27, 2021
The giant search engine is used by billions in more than 150 languages every day globally.
