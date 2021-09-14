  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. South Korea Slams Google with $177 Million Fine for Abusing Market Dominance

South Korea Slams Google with $177 Million Fine for Abusing Market Dominance

Published September 14th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
South Korea Slams Google with $177 Million Fine for Abusing Market Dominance
Google was found guilty of abusing its market dominance. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
South Korea's antitrust regulator has initiated a probe into the tech giant.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Alphabet Inc's Google $177 million for abusing its market dominance to Stunt competition in the Android operating system (OS) market, Tech Crunch reported.

Also ReadSouth Korea to Curb Google, Apple Commission DominanceSouth Korea to Curb Google, Apple Commission Dominance

South Korea's antitrust regulator has initiated a probe into the tech giant blocking of local smartphone manufacturers like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics from using other Android OS, through Google’s anti-fragmentation agreements.

This fine is not the first setback for the search engine operator in South Korea as earlier in August a South Korean parliamentary committee voted to recommend amending a law that bans Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases.

Also ReadSouth Korea to Curb Google, Apple Commission DominanceGoogle to Inject €1 Billion in Germany Cloud Computing Program
Tags:GoogleSouth Korea

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...