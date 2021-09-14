South Korea Slams Google with $177 Million Fine for Abusing Market Dominance

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Alphabet Inc's Google $177 million for abusing its market dominance to Stunt competition in the Android operating system (OS) market, Tech Crunch reported.

South Korea's antitrust regulator has initiated a probe into the tech giant blocking of local smartphone manufacturers like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics from using other Android OS, through Google’s anti-fragmentation agreements.

ICYMI: South Korea's parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases https://t.co/e83thriJGC pic.twitter.com/yJQi27PBcg — Reuters (@Reuters) September 6, 2021

This fine is not the first setback for the search engine operator in South Korea as earlier in August a South Korean parliamentary committee voted to recommend amending a law that bans Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases.