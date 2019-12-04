Google Co-Founders Step down and Hand the Reins of Alphabet to CEO Sundar Pichai

Google announced on Tuesday that co-founders of the Internet behemoth Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to step aside from their roles at the parent firm Alphabet Inc., and hand the position to Google’s current CEO Sunadar Pichai.

Page and Brin, who were Alphabet’s CEO and president respectively, "will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders and members of Alphabet's board of directors," the company said.

The company’s employees were addressed in a letter written by Page and Brin.

"We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company," their statement said.

They added that Pichai "brings humility and a deep passion for technology to our users, partners and our employees every day" and that there is "no better person to lead Google and Alphabet into the future."

The parent firm Alphabet Inc. was established in 2015 to give separate identities to Google and newer projects.

It’s worth mentioning that Pichai is being handed the position at a very critical time as the company faces various controversies relating to its dominant position in the tech world, and investigations over privacy and data practices in the United States and other countries.