  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Google to Sponsor Over 7,000 Scholarships in MENA

Google to Sponsor Over 7,000 Scholarships in MENA

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published August 18th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Google to Sponsor Over 7,000 Scholarships in MENA
Also for those who only speak Arabic, Google has introduced five additional digital skills courses through ‘Maharat min Google’ that has now more than 26 free courses in search engine marketing, content marketing, social media, display ads, video, e-commerce, and more. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
These online-obtained are entirely developed by Google certificates seek to cultivate job seekers' skills for future job opportunities in four major career sectors: IT support, project management, UX design, and data analytics.

As part of its Career Certificates program and ‘Grow Stronger with Google’ initiative, the giant Search Engine Google is offering to sponsor over 7,000 scholarships for its Career Certificates program MENA.

Also ReadGoogle Doodle Celebrates Melhem Barakat's 76th BirthdayGoogle Doodle Celebrates Melhem Barakat's 76th Birthday

These online-obtained certificates, which are entirely developed by Google, seek to cultivate job seekers' skills for future job opportunities in four major career sectors: IT support, project management, UX design, and data analytics.

Alphabet's Google welcome, employers across the region to apply to these scholarships that are being distributed with the help of local organizations including the Egyptian Banking Institution (EBI) and the University Center for Career Development (UCCD) in Egypt, Amideast in Lebanon, the Agency for Digital Development (ADD) in Morocco, Gaza Sky Geeks in Palestine, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) in Saudi Arabia, and Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and the Higher College of Technology in the UAE.

Also for those who only speak Arabic, Google has introduced five additional digital skills courses through ‘Maharat min Google’ that has now more than 26 free courses in search engine marketing, content marketing, social media, display ads, video, e-commerce, and more.

Also ReadGoogle Doodle Celebrates Melhem Barakat's 76th BirthdayGoogle Announces Policy Changes to Protect Under-18s
Tags:Google

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...