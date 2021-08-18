Google to Sponsor Over 7,000 Scholarships in MENA

As part of its Career Certificates program and ‘Grow Stronger with Google’ initiative, the giant Search Engine Google is offering to sponsor over 7,000 scholarships for its Career Certificates program MENA.

These online-obtained certificates, which are entirely developed by Google, seek to cultivate job seekers' skills for future job opportunities in four major career sectors: IT support, project management, UX design, and data analytics.

Alphabet's Google welcome, employers across the region to apply to these scholarships that are being distributed with the help of local organizations including the Egyptian Banking Institution (EBI) and the University Center for Career Development (UCCD) in Egypt, Amideast in Lebanon, the Agency for Digital Development (ADD) in Morocco, Gaza Sky Geeks in Palestine, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) in Saudi Arabia, and Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and the Higher College of Technology in the UAE.

Also for those who only speak Arabic, Google has introduced five additional digital skills courses through ‘Maharat min Google’ that has now more than 26 free courses in search engine marketing, content marketing, social media, display ads, video, e-commerce, and more.