Google Announces Policy Changes to Protect Under-18s

Alphabet Inc's Google has released a new update that is restricting ad targeting based on the age, gender, and interests of minors under 18.

According to the announcement, the current policies of Google don’t allow those under 13 to create a standard Google account, so the tech giant is working to launch a solution that is specifically customized for younger audiences.

Google's Location Feature

Google also said that it would turn off its “location history” feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally and without the option to turn it on.

Google's Search

Google has given youngsters the option to request the removal of their images from Google Image results.

Google is making SafeSearch, which helps teens filter sexually explicit content from your results, the default setting for teens setting up new accounts.

Google's YouTube

Another great thing is that Google's YouTube announced the change of the default upload setting to the most private option available for teens ages 13-17.

YouTube is also restricting "overly commercial content" from its YouTube Kids app, "such as a video that only focuses on product packaging or directly encourages children to spend money," commented the site's kids and family product management director, James Beser.