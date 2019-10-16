Google Uncovers Pixel 4 Phone With Radar Sensor

Google has unveiled its Pixel 4 phone with a Motion Sense feature that uses a miniature radar sensor to detect movement around the phone, sensing when you’re reaching for the phone and will initiate face unlock, or turn off your screen when you’re not around.





It can sense New Quick Gestures let you skip songs when you don’t want to pick up your phone. Just wave your hand to snooze alarms, dismiss timers, or silence your phone ringer. Motion Sense is enabled everywhere Pixel 4 is sold, except in Japan where it's coming soon.

There are now two cameras on the back of the phone, including a new telephoto lens. When you combine this new hardware feature with our Super Res Zoom software, it gives you exceptional image quality—even from a distance.

Night Sight already takes beautiful photos in full darkness, and now you can use Night Sight for shots of the night sky, the stars, and even the Milky Way (when you find a clear night). Pixel 3 and 3a will also get a version of this capability with the latest camera app update.

Starting with the original device, all Pixel phones have HDR+ (High Dynamic Range) which delivers outstanding photo quality. With Pixel 4, you can fine-tune the brightness and amount of detail in the shadows, helping with difficult shots like sunset portraits. Pixel 4 also has Live HDR+ in the viewfinder so you know exactly what your photo will look like, even when you're using the new controls in tricky lighting.

A new Google Assistant

Thanks to a deeper integration into Pixel 4, the Google Assistant is now a faster way to get more things done. Breakthroughs in speech processing mean that more requests can happen right on your phone, without always sending your request to the cloud.

The Assistant doesn’t take up too much room on your screen, letting you better multitask across other apps. It can quickly open apps, search your phone, share what's on your screen, and more. It also considers the context of your query to do a better job answering.

For example, you can ask the Assistant to “show my photos from New York” and then say “the ones in Central Park.” Then, you can share a picture by saying “send it to Mom.” We’ll continue improving the technology that powers the new Assistant over time.

New built-in apps

Pixel 4’s new Recorder app records meetings, lectures, jam sessions—anything you want to save and listen to later—and simultaneously transcribes speech and identifies sounds like music and applause. You can easily search within your recordings to quickly find a specific word or sound.

Customers can pre-order a Pixel 4 for $799 and Pixel 4 XL for $899, and phones will ship on October 24, globally. Pixel 4 comes in three colours, including Clearly White, Just Black, and a limited edition, Oh So Orange.