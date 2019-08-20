If You're a Google Chrome User You Need to Read This

The new cyber crime revelation is scary and widespread as millions of Google Chrome users may be at risk. Security research from Google suggests that millions of people may still be using logins that have already been leaked online by cyber criminals.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Google introduced Password Checkup app to its Chrome web browser to keep the menace in check.

The Password Checkup displays a warning whenever any user signs in to a site using one of over four billion usernames and passwords known to be unsafe due to a third-party data breach.

Since it was launched in February this year, over 650,000 people have signed up and, in the first month alone, the app flagged over 316,000 as unsafe - 1.5 per cent of sign-ins scanned by the extension.

Google said that hijackers attempt to sign-in to sites across the web with every credential exposed by a third-party breach.

It found that unsafe login details were used online for some of the most sensitive financial, government, and email accounts. Online shoppers are also said to be at risk as users may save credit card details on e-shopping sites.

To avoid falling prey to cyber criminals, experts advise that strong, unique passwords should be used for all accounts. This means it would take an attacker over a hundred million guesses before identifying the new password.