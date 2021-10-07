Google to Unveil Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on October 19

  1. Home
Published October 7th, 2021 - 09:50 GMT
Google may also reveal its anticipated Pixel Watch and provide us with a sneak peek of its first foldable phone that is rumoured as the Pixel Fold at the Pixel 6 launch. (Twitter)

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch date is set for October 19, Google announced on Tuesday.

Tech giant, Google, is revealing its new flagship phones through a virtual launch event on October 19 at 10PM UAE time.

The virtual event can be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel. It can also be watched live on the social media handles of Google.

Google may also reveal its anticipated Pixel Watch and provide us with a sneak peek of its first foldable phone that is rumoured as the Pixel Fold at the Pixel 6 launch. 

It's worth noting that the Pixel 6 phones will be the first to feature Google’s in-house Tensor chip along with a modern design and fancy new cameras using Samsung sensors. In addition, they will be the first phones to launch with Android 12. Pricing and availability to be revealed at the launch event.

