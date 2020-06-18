GP Global Launches First Sustainability Report

GP Global has launched its first sustainability report, demonstrating its commitment to delivering sustainable outcomes across its entire portfolio for the preservation of the planet and its inhabitants.

In support of the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, GP Global‘s Sustainability Report showcases an enterprise-wide review of the group’s sustainability capabilities and objectives, which includes investing in non-conventional energy resources and expanding into Agri Trading markets, among others.



With the mission to develop a sustainable product portfolio, GP Global will invest in non-conventional energy business markets including Biomass projects such as briquetting plants, captive power plants and steam generation plants.



Addionally, the group has set out to utilise the sustainability potential of biodiesel extracted from used cooking oil (UCO) to be used as a potential replacement of petro-diesel fuel in various applications. GP Global is also exploring the sustainable outcomes of Ethanol Trade, which has the potential to reduce carbon emissions from 50 per cent, up to 100 per cent depending on the feedstock and the processes utilized.



Prerit Goel, Joint Managing Director at GP Global, said: “At GP Global, we believe that sustainable commodity solutions have the potential to deliver real progress and development when it comes to the health of our environment. Spearheading an important mission of developing an entirely sustainable product portfolio while contributing to providing solutions for global energy gaps, we at GP Global are actively exploring the Non-Conventional Energy space.



“As a responsible organization, we have to think outside the box and ask ourselves how to achieve these sustainable fuel alternatives. While doing so, we aspire to create growth opportunities that benefit not only our business partners, clients and economies, but also our environment and society at large.” Prerit continued.



Currently focused on specific markets in India and the Middle East, GP Global is also working on building supply chains from ‘the farm gate to the fork and factory’, through trading in agricultural commodities such as grains and oilseeds for animal feed. The company’s agriculture trading division successfully received GMP+ certification in February 2020, fully endorsing their capability to source and market grains and pulses with high standards of traceability and sustainability.



Prerit Goel added: “Agriculture is likely to be one of the most important challenges of the 21st century. Growing demand in emerging markets would need to be met as natural resources continue to become a limiting factor. We are eager to play a distinct role in helping to feed and nourish people all over the world and we are strongly committed to sourcing agri-food products with traceability and value.”



Through extensive analysis, GP Global has also presented their performance overview with economic, environmental, social and safety pillars. In 2019 GP Global recorded 6,922,438.99 GJ amount of energy used, 16,796.28 KL amount of water used, 739,297.59 TCO2 eq amount of carbon emissions, 1,168.83 tons of waste generated and 7.30 KL amount of water recycled, all across various key areas of the group’s portfolio.



Manan Goel, Joint Managing Director at GP Global, said: “At GP Global, we lay equal emphasis on tracking the impact of our sustainability efforts as well as including triple bottom line aspects into long term business strategy. Today it is more important than ever to shift the industry focus from financial gain to uncovering and developing environmental and social impact. Our strategic business objectives include a mix of organic and inorganic expansion which are laid upon a foundation of sustainable commitments that will continue to drive our business.”



CSR initiatives are also a key element of GP Global’s Sustainability Report. Among several projects in the pipeline, GP Global have spent approximately USD 219,241 in creating indirect impact within society, with 65 percent of the value spent with the ASPAM Indian International School followed by JK Mangaliwala Charitable Trust. Other projects of note include construction of retirement homes, supply of equipment to these homes as well as orphanages, sports promotions and financial aid to poor students.