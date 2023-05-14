Greed drives US market – CNN

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ US market indexes decline

ALBAWABA – Greed is driving the United States (U.S.) stock market, according to the CNN Business Fear and Greed Index on Sunday, May 14.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones (Dow), Standard and Poor (S&P), and NASDAQ indexes have all declined slightly, by 0.03 percent, 0.16 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively, on Sunday.

Screenshot of the Fear and Greed Index gauge by CNN Business as of Sunday May 14 - Source: CNN

CNN defines the Fear & Greed Index as a way to gauge stock market movements and whether stocks are fairly priced. The news outlet contends that the theory is based on the logic that excessive fear tends to drive down share prices, and too much greed tends to have the opposite effect.