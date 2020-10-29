Gulf Air Introduces New Boutique Fares Options

With ‘Light’, ‘Smart and ‘Flex’ fare options introduced in economy class and ‘Smart’ and ‘Flex’ introduced for Falcon Gold class, all passengers can conveniently choose any price option which comes with a set benefits including luggage, flexibility in changing or cancelling itineraries, earning Falconflyer miles, advanced seat selection, priority boarding and Falcon Gold lounge access. Revamps booking.

The airline has also revamped its internet booking engine and mobile app to accommodate these fare changes showcasing a brand new look and feel with a faster booking process for the customers. The brand new experience will be easier with fewer steps from selecting flights and seats to completing the purchase and it will be empowered by user-friendly tool such as seat maps.

Vincent Coste, Gulf Air’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’re excited to introduce ‘Boutique Fares’, a refreshed concept of branded fares to our worldwide customer base. This will not only give them the freedom to choose what they exactly need during their trip with us, but it will also allow passengers to have more control in how much they spend when purchasing a ticket from Gulf Air. Now, they can decide what they pay for by choosing the fares that suit them most”.

He added: “Our new Light, Smart and Flex fares will each have a set of benefits and flexibility for different types of passengers. From businessmen and premium leisure travellers to students and price-sensitive tourists, the new branded fares will offer a fair, easy and clear booking experience with us”.