Gulf Air Named 'Fastest Growing Airline' in Middle East

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, was recently named the 'Fastest Growing Airline in the Middle East region' at the 19th Airline Marketing Workshop, organised by Athens International Airport in the Greek capital.

The event takes place annually in Athens and includes all carriers that operate to and from Athens International Airport. The award ceremony was attended by Gulf Air’s representative who accepted the award on behalf of the airline.

Gulf Air’s chief commercial officer Vincent Coste said: “This is a great achievement for Gulf Air to be awarded as the fastest growing airline in the Middle East region by the authorities in Athens International Airport. Athens is one of our important European destinations and the route sees steady growth rates year on year.

The upcoming summer season will see increased flights to and from Athens as it is a popular route by many of our passengers. We thank the organizing committee of this event for recognising the hard work for the airline and we will always work hand in hand to further strengthen our position in the Greek market."

Gulf Air operates five weekly nonstop flights between Bahrain and Athens and provides excellent two-way connectivity between the two countries and beyond. Regional passengers can seamlessly connect via Bahrain to Athens while Greece-based travellers can fly non-stop to Bahrain, with onward connections to key cities throughout the Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent and the Far East. During the summer, Gulf Air will operate daily flights to/from Athens to cater to increased travel demand during the summer holiday.