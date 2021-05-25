Gulf Air Suspends Entry of Passengers Coming from Red List Countries

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has affirmed its commitment to the decision of the Civil Aviation Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, based on the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Regarding suspending entry of passengers coming from the countries on the Red List (namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal) on all flights starting from Monday, May 24, 2021, including those coming from these countries as stopover passengers, and whose final destination will not be the Kingdom of Bahrain, flights will be restricted to Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders in the Kingdom of Bahrain, they must present an approved negative PCR result with a QR code administered within 48 hours from the scheduled departure.

All other non-vaccinated passengers arriving into Bahrain as their final destination are subject to quarantine for 10 days at a government approved facility or at their residence. Proof of residence owned or rented by the passenger or direct family member or proof of a prepaid reservation at a designated quarantine facility is required.

The above 10 days quarantine requirements shall not apply to passengers arriving in Bahrain from countries not on the red list who present vaccination certificate recognised by the government of Bahrain. Passengers with valid vaccination certificates issued by public health authorities in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore or the EU are exempt from mandatory quarantine requirements but must undergo a PCR test upon arrival and an additional test on the 10th day of their stay in Bahrain.

Passengers who have made bookings through a travel agent are advised to get in touch with the agents directly for changes concerning their bookings. Additional information can be found at www.gulfair.com/covid19 and by calling the Gulf Air Contact Center for more information on +97317373737.

Please note that the airline may take more time than usual to answer customer calls, due to higher call volumes.

Gulf Air confirms that it continues to work closely with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain to take all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the safety and security of passengers and crew members, and apologizes to all passengers for any inconvenience that this may have caused.