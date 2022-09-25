Gulf Air Wins World's ‘Most improved Airline' Award

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, yesterday won the “Most improved Airline” in the world award at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax for the year 2022.



The award ceremony - the first time organised in person since 2019 - was held yesterday morning at the historic Langham Hotel in London, United Kingdom and voted by travellers around the world.

Skytrax is a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site. It conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries between September 2021 to August 2022 to find the favourite airline.

Gulf Air said the award comes as a testament to Gulf Air’s strategy success which the airline revealed in 2018, which aims at being more customer-centric and becoming the airline of choice in the region.

Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, and Chairman of Gulf Air Board said, “We are so proud and grateful for the success of our strategy, evident by winning this prestigious award.

This was made possible due to the commitment, determination and passion of Gulf Air’s workforce and management team who are relentlessly working towards the airline’s future, which is one of the main tributaries of the Bahraini economy and one of its assets for transport and tourism; and I thank and congratulate them all for achieving this goal”.

For his part, Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer said “The new look and feel for Gulf Air, alongside its new fleet, new network, and new products and services are all improvements that represent the Gulf Air of tomorrow. We eagerly look forward to all the achievements the future has in store for us, and this delightful Skytrax award we won today proves we are on the right path to those achievements”.

Other awards

Qatar Airways was voted the World’s Best Airline for a record seventh time at the 2022 World Airline Awards. Singapore Airlines took the second position in the world, with Emirates third, ANA All Nippon Airways fourth, and Qantas Airways in the fifth position, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

Big winners at the awards included Qatar Airways who scooped nine award wins, with Singapore Airlines also receiving nine awards. In North America, Delta Air Lines was a success in North America, winning six awards.

In Europe, Turkish Airlines was dominant, receiving four awards including the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title. India’s Vistara was another key winner, receiving two awards, the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia.

airBaltic celebrated success at the 2022 World Airline Awards for the first time, receiving the awards for the Best Airline in Eastern Europe, the Most Improved Airline in Europe and the Best Airline Staff in Eastern Europe.

The World Airline Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey. Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2021-2022 survey.