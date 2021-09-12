  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gulf Air to Launch Direct Flights to Tel Aviv

Gulf Air to Launch Direct Flights to Tel Aviv

Published September 12th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Gulf Air to Launch Direct Flights to Tel Aviv
The launch of Bahrain–Tel Aviv route flights comes as part of the historic US-led normalization agreement with the occupation state that took place back in 2020. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
starting from September 30

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, is poised to begin direct flight services to Tel Aviv, Israel starting from September 30 with two flights weekly, the carrier announced in a tweet.

Also ReadGulf Air Returns 80% of Pre-COVID DestinationsGulf Air Returns 80% of Pre-COVID Destinations

The launch of  Bahrain–Tel Aviv route flights comes as part of the historic US-led normalization agreement with the occupation state that took place back in 2020.

Gulf air Bahrain, Israel

Also ReadGulf Air Returns 80% of Pre-COVID DestinationsGulf Air Suspends Entry of Passengers Coming from Red List Countries

Washington DC, USA - September 15, 2020: Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend the Abraham Accords ceremony in The White House.

The two countries have publically signed multiple political, commercial and civil aviation deals since then

Tags:Gulf airIsraelBahrainAbraham Accords

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...