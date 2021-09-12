Gulf Air to Launch Direct Flights to Tel Aviv

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, is poised to begin direct flight services to Tel Aviv, Israel starting from September 30 with two flights weekly, the carrier announced in a tweet.

We are excited to announce that we will be flying to Tel Aviv starting 30 September 2021 with two weekly flights

.

نعلن عن رحلاتنا المباشرة إلى تل أبيب بدءا من 30 سبتمبر 2021 بواقع رحلتين اسبوعيتين#GulfAir #Bahrain #Israel #TelAviv#طيران_الخليج #البحرين #إسرائيل #تل_ابيب pic.twitter.com/7TFyRABt0n — Gulf Air (@GulfAir) September 9, 2021

The launch of Bahrain–Tel Aviv route flights comes as part of the historic US-led normalization agreement with the occupation state that took place back in 2020.

Washington DC, USA - September 15, 2020: Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend the Abraham Accords ceremony in The White House.

The two countries have publically signed multiple political, commercial and civil aviation deals since then