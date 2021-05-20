Gulf Tourists Anticipate Easing of EU Travel Rules



Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, it said, citing sources



Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether the have been vaccinated.



It comes as countries in Europe and the Gulf start to ease travel restrictions and airlines add more capacity in anticipation of a busy summer season.