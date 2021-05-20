  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gulf Tourists Anticipate Easing of EU Travel Rules

Gulf Tourists Anticipate Easing of EU Travel Rules

Published May 20th, 2021 - 09:30 GMT
Gulf Tourists Anticipate Easing of EU Travel Rules
Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether the have been vaccinated. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Gulf Tourists Hope for Near Easing of EU Travel Rules
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, Reuters reported


Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, it said, citing sources

Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether the have been vaccinated.

It comes as countries in Europe and the Gulf start to ease travel restrictions and airlines add more capacity in anticipation of a busy summer season.

Also ReadEgypt Prioritizes Vaccination of Tourism WorkersEgypt Prioritizes Vaccination of Tourism Workers
Tags:GulfTourismEUCOVID Travel restreictions

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...