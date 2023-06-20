The H Hotel Dubai receives autism center certification a groundbreaking achievement for the Emirate

ALBAWABA - The H Hotel Dubai has announced that it has been awarded the Autism Center Certification, becoming the first hotel in the Emirate to achieve this milestone.

The certification is granted by the International Council for Accreditation and Continuous Education Standards to institutions committed to providing services that ensure easy accessibility and meet the needs of guests with autism and sensory sensitivities. It guarantees the hotel's staff's competency and equips them with the necessary information and resources to provide an exceptional experience for guests with autism and their families, including individuals with disabilities.

Commenting on this achievement, Sophie Blondel, the General Manager of The H Hotel Dubai, stated, "This program is of special importance to our hotel as it reflects our strong commitment to inclusivity and our dedication to providing exceptional experiences for all our guests. We have previously worked towards this goal by collaborating with the George Town Early Intervention Center to host an awareness session for our staff. We also aim to create a safe and comfortable environment that offers families and individuals the opportunity to relax and enjoy their stay. This is achieved by completing awareness training on autism and sensory perception, in addition to collaborating with prestigious institutions such as the International Council for Accreditation and Continuous Education Standards." This achievement is part of a broader initiative launched by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism to make Dubai an accredited destination for autism. This classification is awarded to communities that embrace diverse options of accommodation and entertainment facilities that are equipped, accessible, and capable of accommodating individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities, and their families. This achievement marks the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The H Hotel Dubai underwent an on-site evaluation by the International Council for Accreditation and Continuous Education Standards as part of the Autism Center Certification process. This evaluation aimed to assess and provide sensory recommendations and guidance to enhance the guest experience. It involved identifying sensory density throughout the hotel and understanding the sensory influences in each area, such as noise levels, lighting, and more.

More Planning and Consideration:

When it comes to traveling with individuals with autism, locations, sounds, and certain systems and regulations can be overwhelming for them. Traveling for families with children with autism requires more planning and consideration. Fortunately, there are many hotels and resorts that make an extra effort to provide sensory rooms and train their staff on the best way to accommodate guests with special needs.

While The H Hotel Dubai is the first hotel to receive the Autism Center Certification, several other hotels offer various services for individuals with autism. For example, the Canopy hotel, which is part of the Hilton group, provides a camping experience for children in a sensory room that includes a star-shaped device creating a calming atmosphere, as well as sleep bags for comfort and warmth.

Another advantage of the Canopy hotel is its convenient location for travelers who need a break from the city's hustle and bustle. It is close to the heart of Washington, D.C., but located in a quieter suburb since individuals with autism can be disturbed by noise. Great Wolf Lodge offers a sensory night dance party with sensory lights. Additionally, the resort can recommend quiet rooms for guests with noise sensitivities. Accommodation options include a suite with bunk beds in a cabin-like space for children needing a smaller and quieter place to sleep or relax. For guests requiring a rest period during the day, the resort provides quiet areas with dim lights upon request. On-site chefs are also flexible in accommodating any dietary requests and mealtime flexibility if needed.

The International Council for Accreditation and Continuous Education Standards boasts over 20 years of experience in training individuals worldwide in dealing with cognitive disorders and issuing certifications in healthcare, education, and professions. It is the sole accredited body that offers training courses and certifications in collaboration with specialized experts, individuals with autism, and others.