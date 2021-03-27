Here’s How You Can Work Remotely in Dubai

Dubai has moved quickly to take advantage of this and on March 21 announced a new type of visa that will allow people to live and work from the city, even if their companies are based elsewhere.



Those interested can directly apply for the one-year visa on Dubai’s tourism website – visitdubai.com.



There are four requirements to be eligible:



1. Passport with a minimum of 6 months validity



2. Health insurance with UAE coverage validity



3. For employees: proof of employment from a current employer with a one-year contract validity, a minimum of $5,000 per month salary, last months’ pay slip and 3 preceding months’ bank statements



4. For business owners: proof of ownership of the company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 per month and 3 preceding months’ bank statements.