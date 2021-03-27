Here’s How You Can Work Remotely in Dubai

  1. Home
Published March 27th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
Minimum earnings of $5,000 a month needed. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Dubai announced remote work visas on March 21
The pandemic has forced people to rethink traditional work setups, with many companies across the world (Google, Apple and Microsoft among them) allowing employees to work remotely.

Dubai has moved quickly to take advantage of this and on March 21 announced a new type of visa that will allow people to live and work from the city, even if their companies are based elsewhere.

Those interested can directly apply for the one-year visa on Dubai’s tourism website – visitdubai.com.

There are four requirements to be eligible:

1. Passport with a minimum of 6 months validity

2. Health insurance with UAE coverage validity

3. For employees: proof of employment from a current employer with a one-year contract validity, a minimum of $5,000 per month salary, last months’ pay slip and 3 preceding months’ bank statements

4. For business owners: proof of ownership of the company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 per month and 3 preceding months’ bank statements.

 

Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

