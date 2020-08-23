Here Are The 10 Top Ranked Universities in MENA Region

As the high school students in the Arab world are done with their final exams and preparing for university life. This time is usually filled with confusion; what’s the best university to join, which major, and where? But don’t worry, we’ve got your back! We’ve all been there. Below you’ll find a list of the 10 best universities in the Middle East to help you make the right decision.

King Abdulaziz University

Founded in 1967, and located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it has two separate campuses for males and females, each one of them is fully equipped with facilities to give them a better experience in the university, from a large library and up to date technology to qualified teaching staff. It also became one of the leading Arab universities in the world and the best university in Saudi Arabia.

American University of Beirut

Its history goes back to 1866, with a focus on critical thinking and preparing students for post-graduate life. Other than that, they provide funding opportunities to their students whether they apply for an undergraduate or postgraduate program.

Qatar University

Providing a variety of majors to its students, from medical and engineering to literature and arts. Also, they have a unique building specialized for student activities to facilitate their meetings and give them a better space for socializing.

United Arab Emirates University

This university focuses on providing a supportive environment that helps you to focus on your studies and the fun aspects of your uni-life as well. They also provide about 52 bachelor degree programs for their students and what makes them even more special than other universities.

Sultan Qaboos University

It has a perfect location in Oman, with a view over the Oman mountains and traditional architecture that brings its students a piece of local culture. Providing the competence, active learning, and feedback system you need in your academic life, this is a great option for anyone looking to further their studies.

American University in Cairo

AUC is one of the leading universities in Egypt and is highly ranked in the world. It provides its students with the perfect balance between academic and social life. It also has more than 300 community-based learning classes that will open your mind even more.

University of Jordan

Offering more than 94 different degrees in different programs and qualified teachers that are there to develop students’ capabilities.

Birzeit University

Starting as a small girls’ school, today it’s one of the best universities in Palestine. If you’re in love with the open-air spaces, 70% of their campus is made up of green gardens!

University of Bahrain

As the top-ranked university in their country, they are not only targeting national innovation but also the international one, providing a smart campus to keep up with the current digital age.

Kuwait University

With six campuses, nine faculties, and different departments under them that you have to check them out, their teaching philosophy is based on innovation. They make it a point to keep developing their administrative and educational strategies in order to provide a better experience for their students.