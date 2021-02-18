Here Are Some of the Technologies We Will See in the Next Decade

Maybe the next decade will not feature flying cars or everyday trips to space, but it will certainly show us a number of the most cutting-edge technologies, many of which are things we can not yet wrap our heads around.

During the next decade, the healthcare industry will undergo a profound transformation as many important technologies, including AI, reach mainstream adoption.



Find out more here: https://t.co/UfIZLuhaSc#data #bigdata #healthcare pic.twitter.com/dS09MRwwP5 — Arthur D. Little (@adlittle) February 10, 2021

While it is genuinely hard to try and imagine the technologies that might emerge during the 2020s, we can still try to predict which existing technologies will be gaining momentum during this coming decade, and how they will be put to use in a number of new ways.

This article aims to highlight some of the innovative solutions that will be amongst the next decade's unforgettable and most-used technologies.

The internet of things

How many times have we heard of this term before? Yet, we have been living it on different levels already. The term describes the network of devices and gadgets that are connected to the internet, and that are used by us on a regular or even daily basis.

Every tool, machine, appliance, or gadget that you own, has to connect to the internet to make use of, is part of the internet of things.

"A team of researchers from UNIST in Korea has developed an ultra-compact micro supercapacitor that can be printed directly into circuits — and they're positioning it as ideal for the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables." Great read from @Hacksterio: https://t.co/kvDhHUv5Tr — Breadware (@breadwareinc) February 11, 2021

This network will only be expanded over the next years, making us even more dependent on the internet. Also, uses of such devices are expected to transcend the entertainment level into more essential and much-needed everyday ones.

Voice assistance

I know you are thinking "we already have this," but talking to Alexa, Siri, or asking your smartphone's program for an online search task is just the beginning of what this can mean in the near future.

Verge post/videos explores future of voice/assistant experiences (coming whether you like it or not). Questions of: Should technology tug at our emotions? >> Amazon wants Alexa to feel normal, Google wants its assistant to feel nostalgic https://t.co/uZWt7cpaZU #nlp — Garry Golden (@garrygolden) January 31, 2020

However, voice assistance systems will gradually affect each and every aspect of our lives, with smarter and more expressive systems that can carry on having conversations for several hours and for lots of topics.

During the next years, such apps might be so sophisticated that they could catch human-like feelings at some point. Don't believe me? Watch the movie Her.

Immersive media

Yes, I have had a number of past experiences with AR and VR devices for fun. But they could very soon be more than just entertainment tools.

Besides being present in gaming, movie theatres, they could also change tasks in education, healthcare services, and manufacturing.

Smart cities

Thanks to the promising 5G networks that are expected to take over our internet connection in a few years or even months, not only will we have smart autonomous cars, but also fully-smart-functioning cities.

Even though technological advancements might not be enough for this one, if not matched with determined government plans to build high-quality infrastructure, still, having cities where roads, buildings, humans, and all sorts of other systems are connected together can be seen sometime during the next 10 years.

Visual commerce

Maybe this decade has started with a huge, unplanned boost for e-commerce, thanks to the pandemic. But is this it for this industry?

It is not enough that products are more and more available for purchase online. The next few years will also witness major changes in how marketing campaigns are conducted, whether in terms of collecting data on consumers' preferences or in terms of how the display can be persuasive for a "check out."

36% of global consumers say visual reviews are influential on their clothing purchases, according to Bazaarvoice.



Stats roundup: the impact of Covid-19 on ecommerce 👉 https://t.co/8BcTZmW9ng pic.twitter.com/Xgb2rTLa59 — Econsultancy (@Econsultancy) February 11, 2021

E-commerce will only get stronger as producers and retailers put more effort into providing customers with an abundance of photos, videos, and human-based reviews to help them through the purchase decision easily, and consequently making more profit.

Which of these technologies do you think will be the most revolutionary during the next decade? Which ones are you excited for the most?