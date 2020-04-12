Here's How to Send WhatsApp Messages to Unsaved Contacts

Although WhatsApp often introduces new features with almost every update to enhance the user experience, it has not yet come up with an option to let a user send a message without saving a contact.

This means, to send a message to another WhatsApp user, you first have to add the number to your contact list. And this is an important feature because lots of WhatsApp privacy settings are restricted to "My Contacts".

Although there is no official workaround to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers, there are some third-party apps that make the task possible. The catch is, it is not recommended to use these apps as it can compromise your security, and may even get your WhatsApp account banned, reported NDTV Gadgets.

Here are some tricks:

Quick link

The first method works for both Android and iOS. Open phone's browser, and can copy-paste this link http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx, or this link - http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx in the address bar.

In the place of 'xxxxxxxxxx', enter the phone number along with the country code. Once done, tap enter to open the link. A WhatsApp webpage with the recipient's phone number and a green Message button will open. Tap the button and you'll be redirected to WhatsApp, enabling you to send messages to people without adding a contact.

WhatsApp a non-contact via Siri Shortcuts

Download Siri Shortcuts app first, then open the app to tap the Gallery tab on the bottom right. Next, go to Settings > Shortcuts > enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.

Open this link on your iPhone and click the Get Shortcut button to download it. This will redirect you to the Shortcuts app. Tap Add Untrusted Shortcut.

Following this, you can open the Shortcuts app and look for the WhatsApp to Non-Contact shortcut in the My Shortcuts tab.

Once you run this, you will be asked to enter the recipient's number which you need to enter it along with the country code. This will redirect you to WhatsApp with a new message window.