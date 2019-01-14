Here's a Sneak Peek of the New Samsung S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ may be the first true edge-to-edge display - if that 'punch-hole; thingy comes to fruition (Khaleej Times)

No matter how the new Galaxy S smartphone will look like when we finally get to see it next month, one thing is certain: Samsung won't pull back any punches - and you can take that quite literally.

New leaks have revealed that the South Korean tech giant may have decided on a very radical design, first spilled by noted tipster Evan Blass:

@evleaks

The most noticeable change - should it actually become a reality - is what has been dubbed as a 'punch-hole display', which is basically a cut-out on the upper portion of the screen that houses the S10 devices' camera systems. This has led to new renders:

Renders of what is believed to be the S10 and S10+

While practically still speculation, Samsung, however, appeared to have accidentally confirmed this design in a blog post discussing its new One UI interface. They had seemed to immediately realise the error and replaced the images, but not before those who've seen it were able to save it:

Oops? (via Forbes; Samsung)

Samsung has long resisted incorporating a notch into its devices, which was famously started by Apple with its iPhone X in 2017. Other brands have followed suit, with some variations offered, including smaller ones and a so-called 'cyclops' notch.

In 2018's Galaxy S9 and Note9, Samsung maintained its popular Infinity Display, an edge-to-edge screen that comes with a very slim bezel on top, just enough to house the front camera system and sensors for its facial recognition technology.

And for a while, though, it seemed that Samsung would actually use a notch on its next devices, but that won't seem to be the case now - if all these have any credence.

Another break from tradition: Samsung has announced that it will be unveiling the new devices on February 20 at its Unpacked event in San Francisco and London, ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in which the company has usually revealed its new Galaxy S devices. The MWC will run from February 25 to 28.