Samsung 5G Prototype Notch Design Revealed

Samsung has yet to include a notch on any of its phones, but for the first time today, it's showing off a 5G prototype smartphone with a notch cut out. Not only that, it has an odd design we haven't seen on any other notched smartphone to date.

This prototype device has a notch in the top right hand corner of the display, which is something the company hasn't announced before. We spotted the prototype in a Samsung demo room at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii.

Yesterday, Samsung and Verizon announced a partnership to bring one of the first 5G phones to market in 2019, and the prototype was being used to show off the company's own 5G technology.