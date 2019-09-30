Honda Recalls Cars in UAE Due to a Problem With the Airbags

Japanese automaker Honda is recalling select models of vehicles due to a problem with the airbags.





"Honda vehicles from 2013 and older are being recalled because of a manufacturer defect on the airbag inflator," a representative from their Dubai showroom confirmed to Khaleej Times. The Civic, Accord, CR-V and Jazz are the models affected.

A Facebook post made by a member of a UAE-based car community said that they received a call regarding the recall. "They told me it was because of the Takata airbag inflator on the passenger side," the post read. "They called to inform that my car was included, the repairs are worth Dh2,000."

Asked if owners will have to pay, the Honda representative said they will be repairing affected vehicles free of charge. "The only way we can see if a car is affected is thru the vehicle's VIN number," the representative added.