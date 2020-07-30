Honeywell Adds New Feature to Aviation E-Commerce Platform

Honeywell’s aviation parts e-commerce platform, GoDirect Trade, has enabled a new leasing inventory listing feature, with the Honeywell Engine and APU Rental Bank as one of the first participants.

The new leasing inventory listing feature allows registered sellers on the platform to offer products under a lease option — providing loaner or rental aircraft parts online to the buyers.

“We want to solve the real and evolving business needs of our customers,” said Lisa Butters, general manager of GoDirect Trade. “The Covid-19 pandemic has led to challenging times for many airlines, and this leasing option presents a unique opportunity to help them conserve cash without purchasing. It also ensures aircraft readiness with the needed parts.”

In recent months GoDirect Trade has seen a growing number of airlines begin using the e-commerce platform. They join the many companies, both big and small, selling and trading aircraft parts through storefronts on the site.

Honeywell is continuing to improve GoDirect Trade to enhance the user experience. The platform now has quick-ship functionality, which allows sellers to mark inventory eligible for near-immediate shipping. The seller can process the selected quick-ship parts within 24 hours of checkout to meet customers’ urgent needs.

“The pandemic is catalyzing digital transformation, and we believe airlines will continue to take advantage of this digital platform as the travel industry recovers,” Butters said.

Launched in December 2018, GoDirect Trade is the first online marketplace for aircraft parts using blockchain technology to help increase buyer trust, hold sellers accountable and improve the efficiency of the sales process. To date, it has more than 7,000 registered users and sales of more than $8 million worldwide, with more than $1.5 million in sales from the APAC region.