Hong Kong: UAE Consulate Suspends Operations Due To Coronavirus

The UAE Consulate in Hong Kong has suspended operations amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Consulate issued a brief statement on Twitter on Sunday, informing about the closure until February 9, after the Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its offices to control the spread of nCoV.

UAE Consulate also provided contact numbers for citizens, in case of an emergency: 0085228661823/0097180044444

The consulate will resume operations from February 10, 2020.