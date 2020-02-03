  1. Home
Hong Kong: UAE Consulate Suspends Operations Due To Coronavirus

Published February 3rd, 2020 - 06:30 GMT
Hong Kong: UAE Consulate Suspends Operations Due To Coronavirus
Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its offices to control the spread of nCoV. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its offices.

The UAE Consulate in Hong Kong has suspended operations amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Consulate issued a brief statement on Twitter on Sunday, informing about the closure until February 9, after the Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its offices to control the spread of nCoV.

UAE Consulate also provided contact numbers for citizens, in case of an emergency: 0085228661823/0097180044444

HK government announced the closure of most of its offices in order to control the spread of coronavirus. The Consulate will suspend consular services until 9 Feb & resume on 10 Feb.Citizens are advised to exercise caution & contact +85228661823/+97180044444 in case of emergency

The consulate will resume operations from February 10, 2020.

