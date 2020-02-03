Hong Kong: UAE Consulate Suspends Operations Due To Coronavirus

The UAE Consulate in Hong Kong has suspended operations amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Consulate issued a brief statement on Twitter on Sunday, informing about the closure until February 9, after the Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its offices to control the spread of nCoV.
UAE Consulate also provided contact numbers for citizens, in case of an emergency: 0085228661823/0097180044444
UAE Consulate in HK@uaeconsulatehk
HK government announced the closure of most of its offices in order to control the spread of coronavirus. The Consulate will suspend consular services until 9 Feb & resume on 10 Feb.Citizens are advised to exercise caution & contact +85228661823/+97180044444 in case of emergency
The consulate will resume operations from February 10, 2020.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.