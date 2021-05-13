This is How Arab Video Creators Can Benefit in the Digital Era

As a result of being stuck inside for countless hours due to several lockdown measures, the world has truly entered a digital era. The main method of communication has been online through social media and video-chat software. As a result of the increased time consumers spend online, content creators have begun catering to this by creating more video content.

This has been aided with the rise in popularity of TikTok in the Arab world, which provides entertaining, quick, and digestible video content to users, as well as developments in other social platforms’ live streaming capabilities.

Video content is a great way to quickly engage and entertain audiences. Each social platform has its own influencers and methods of creating good video content. Using a social media video production company can help your brand develop an effective video content strategy, opening up a new communication path with your customers. Using video content helps your brand seem more transparent and authentic, as it gives you an opportunity to convey your brand message quickly and effectively. The same can be said for influencers, which is likely why we’ve have seen a huge rise with online video creators.

Video content is easy to make — all you need is a smartphone. Most video platforms are free, making video content creation accessible to most people. It’s a great way to quickly build a good following, as it serves as a direct form of communication. Video can be used to inform, entertain or influence.

Video as an entertainment tool

Video content has evolved from simply being entertaining, to being interactive. With the development of algorithms (specifically TikTok’s), creators have to encourage interactions from viewers, in hopes that their short videos will make it to ‘For You Pages.’ The more people that interact with the video, the higher the chances of a viral hit.

Video as a source of entertainment is set to become engaging, gratifying, and geographically unconstrained. It has become a real-time viewing experience, where creators can respond instantly and directly, (even making video responses) to comments from viewers. TikTok has changed the way we see, think, and use video, and through the interactivity, it can personalize the content we see to almost guarantee engagement.

Video as a commerce tool

Videos have become the backbone of many platforms and e-commerce efforts. Many social platforms have their own social commerce capabilities, such as Amazon Live and Instagram. Amazon Live has developed into a social platform in its own right, and has its own set of popular influencers. Creators can schedule Lives that viewers can purchase products from, directly through affiliate links. These affiliate links create customers for brands, but also provide an income for influencers. The more content Amazon influencers create, the more commission they earn.

Video ads on platforms keep consumers’ attention longer than static posts. They create instant intrigue, and can encourage lead conversions. Video commerce is still being developed in most countries, and it is likely we will see more developments throughout 2021.

Video as an educational tool

One of the best ways to thoroughly learn a skill is through visual learning, and video content allows just that. Anyone can share information or skills they have through video. All they have to do is record and upload. TikTok has developed a “Learn” page and has begun advertising itself as an educational platform. Students have been working from home, so the need for easy, digestible at-home learning content increased dramatically over the past year. Consumers have become used to having this information easily accessible, so it is likely the demand for educational content will continue.

The video presents countless opportunities for all parties involved — brands, influencers, and consumers alike. Video content has become increasingly interactive, with viewers providing brands and influencers with direct feedback, and influencers deliberately engaging viewers for interactions. Video content catches the attention of consumers instantly, and when done well, can convert leads into customers. Since consumers are spending more and more time watching video content each day, this means there is an increasing demand for new and exciting content, which ultimately results in opportunities for new content creators.