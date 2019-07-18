How to Combine Your Paid Leaves With Hajj Leave in UAE

Q1-I have been working in a private company in the mainland of Dubai for the last six years. I wish to go on Haj pilgrimage this year. I am aware that I am entitled for 30 days unpaid leave as mentioned in the UAE Employment Law. However, my company offers 15 days of paid leave for Haj. I want to know if I can combine the same with other paid leaves to extend it to up to 30 days.

Answer:

An employee in the UAE is entitled to go on pilgrimage and for the said purpose, he can avail up to 30 days of unpaid leave. This is in accordance with Article 87 of the Federal Law 8 of 1980 regulating employment relations (the 'Employment Law'), which states, "Every employee shall be granted, once in the course of his period of service, special leave without pay for the purpose of fulfilling the obligation to make the pilgrimage; such leave shall not be counted towards any other periods of leave and shall not exceed 30 days". Further, the word 'pilgrimage' may be construed as 'Haj' under the aforesaid law.

Consequently, you are entitled to a maximum of 30 days of unpaid leave for Haj. The Employment Law is silent on whether you can combine such leave with other paid leaves, but under Article 87 of the said law, such leave cannot be counted towards any other period of leave and shall not exceed 30 days.

Therefore, it would depend on the internal human resources policies of your company and at the discretion of your employer to allow you to combine the 15 days of paid leave for Haj with other paid leave. Therefore, you may approach your employer and seek their consent if you can combine other paid leave with the paid Haj leave.



By Ashish Mehta